Triple world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc qualifying alongside on the front row.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, last year’s winner in Jeddah, qualified third for Saturday’s race.

Full classfication below:

QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION Verstappen turned on the afterburners in Q3 💪#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/MJlFHG5U7E — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2024