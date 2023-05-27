Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his first Monaco Grand Prix pole position on Saturday with a breathtaking final lap to deny Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso the crucial top slot.

Alonso will start alongside on a front row of double Formula One world champions with Ferrari’s home hero Charles Leclerc unable to secure his third Monaco pole in a row and having to settle for third.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon starts fourth with Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari round off the top five.

Mercedes’ seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton starts sixth after suffering a crash in free practice earlier.