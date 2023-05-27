Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his first Monaco Grand Prix pole position on Saturday with a breathtaking final lap to deny Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso the crucial top slot.
Alonso will start alongside on a front row of double Formula One world champions with Ferrari’s home hero Charles Leclerc unable to secure his third Monaco pole in a row and having to settle for third.
Your stars of Monaco Qualifying ⭐️⭐️⭐️#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/REgb2qbXlz
— Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2023
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon starts fourth with Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari round off the top five.
Mercedes’ seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton starts sixth after suffering a crash in free practice earlier.