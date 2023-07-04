Experienced number eight Duane Vermeulen will captain the Springboks in the opening match of The Rugby Championship against Australia in Pretoria on Saturday.

Vermeulen, who has captained the Springboks before, replaces the injured Siya Kolisi. He leads a team featuring a core of Rugby World Cup winners and talented newcomers and includes a debutant in former Ireland international lock, Jean Kleyn.

Flyhalf Manie Libbok and loose forward Marco van Staden also make their first starts, having previously made three and 10 appearances respectively as replacements.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber also named 14 players to depart early for New Zealand for the second match of the Championship on the 15th of this month.