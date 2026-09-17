Vereeninging cop sentenced to 20 years for Sibongiseni Cele’s murder

Vereeniging police officer Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Mokoena has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Sibongiseni Cele.

The Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge sentenced Mokoena after finding him guilty of the 2024 murder.

Mokoena was accused of assaulting Cele after allegedly finding him on his property.

The incident happened on 3 March 2024 when Cele allegedly broke into Mokoena’s property and stole a television and jewellery.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says Mokoena called police after the assault, but neither he nor Cele opened a case.

Cele also declined to be taken to hospital for medical treatment and was found dead at his home the following day.

The court has also declared Mokoena unfit to possess a firearm.

-Report by Culvin Mabasa