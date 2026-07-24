Vereeniging residents clash with foreign business owners

Police have intervened after some South African nationals clashed with foreign business owners in Vereeniging in the Vaal.

A group of South Africans vowed that they would not be backing down until foreigners leave town and returned to their countries.

They blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks while vehicles and shops belonging to foreigners had their windows smashed.

The clashes saw the two groups pelting each other with stones in the town’s CBD.

One of the protesting South Africans, Jabu Mahlangu says: “Immigrants are not supposed to be running businesses in our areas when there is so much poverty. This is such an impoverished area in the whole of Gauteng, and we cannot look on as foreigners take the money and ship it to their countries. The people of the Vaal are saying enough is enough. It’s not going to be Thursday. its going to be every day. We need economic restoration.”