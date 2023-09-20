Vehicle crash on R63 near Adelaide claims five lives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A single vehicle crash on the R63 near Adelaide in the Eastern Cape claimed five lives last night.

The passenger car overturned after the driver allegedly lost control. Two people sustained serious injuries in the rollover. A 7-year-old child is among the deceased.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the cause of the crash is being investigated.

“It is not yet clear at this stage if they are members of the same family or not, but the MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape, Xolile Nqata, is extending his condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing the two in hospital a speedy recovery. He is calling on you and I as road users to remain vigilant at all times,” says Binqose.

Eastern Cape – TRAVEL ALERT: #Snow in the forecast – check conditions before travel over next few days https://t.co/uFndtYT9Ie — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 6, 2024