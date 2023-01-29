A large vegetation fire has broken out in Bainskloof in the Boland.

Cape Winelands District Municipality Fire Services spokesperson, Anesca Roodt, says they have deployed aerial resources to assist as the fire is burning out of control.

“Teams continue to fight a large fire in Bainskloof pass. The fire, which was reported late yesterday afternoon (Saturday), still burns out of control, fuelled by strong winds.”

Roodt adds: “There are 10 firefighting vehicles with 23 firefighters assisted by 2 contracted ground teams from NCC on the scene bringing the total to 43 crew members. Aerial resources have been deployed.”