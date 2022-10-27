Eskom will be implementing varying stages of rolling blackouts until midnight on Sunday.

The power utility says Stage 3 is currently underway until 4pm on Thursday, which will escalate to Stage 4 until Friday morning.

Stages 1 and 2 power cuts are expected to be implemented over the weekend.

Eskom’s Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says, “Loadshedding will be lowered to Stage 2 at 5 am until 4 pm on Friday. It is anticipated that Stages 1 and 2 will be implemented during the weekend.”

The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels. These, together with the breakdowns of generating units, are amongst the major contributors to the continuing generation capacity shortages.

#PowerAlert1 Varying stages of loadshedding will be implemented until midnight on Sunday pic.twitter.com/ejrkswl9J2 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 27, 2022