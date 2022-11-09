Various organisations have made oral submissions before Parliament’s Basic Education Portfolio Committee on the Basic Education Law Amendment Bill.

The Bill has been criticised for aiming to change the powers of school governing bodies (SGB) in deciding on admissions and language policies at schools.

Among others, the Bill indicates that the head of the department will have the final say when it comes to admissions.

The spokesperson of the ChristianView Network, Philip Rosenthal, explains their objections.

“The SGB controls admissions, it affects finances, ethos and language. [It] also impacts on ability to employ extra teachers to improve those schools.”

South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commissioner Andre Gaum says the proposal that a list of documents is required from learners upon admission is problematic and also inconsistent with previous court judgments.

“This provision is inconsistent with centre for child law and others vs the minister. The commission is concerned that [this] will lead to exclusionary approach among schools and serve as deterrent for parents to bring kids to school,” adds Gaum.

