Various communities in and around the City of Tshwane are facing serious water challenges. While some of the challenges are linked to the Samwu strike, difficulties related to Rand Water, is another factor. Some areas have been affected for weeks.

The Refilwe Township, outside Bronkhorstspruit, is one of the areas struggling to get water.

The community says it’s a nightmare which affects their daily lives.

Water tankers provide interim relief. Another issue that has exacerbated the water challenges is the reservoir in the area that was upgraded for millions of rands but is not working.

The municipality says various measures are in place to mitigate the water challenges.

Other services such as electricity provision and waste collection are also affected.

Tshwane Metro has also warned against fake news that’s making the rounds and appealed to residents to verify information with their ward councillors before believing anything.

Meanwhile, the City has approached the courts for an urgent interdict against the Samwu strike.