Basketball superstar Kobe and one of the couple’s daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on January 26.

Vanessa Bryant described her late husband Kobe as “my king” in a message posted on social media on Saturday on what would have been the couple’s wedding anniversary.

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby,” she wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the couple.

“I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”