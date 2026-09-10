Vanderbijlpark driver accused of killing 14 children granted bail

The mother of one of the fourteen learners who died in the school transport crash in the Vaal in January has broken down in tears after the vehicle driver was granted bail.

23-year-old Ayanda Dludla was granted R3000 bail by the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court.

Dludla is facing charges including 14 counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The crash happened on the R553 Golden Highway on 19 January, when a scholar transport minibus collided with a side-tipper truck.

Innocentia Binger, the mother of seven-year-old Tshepo, still blames Dludla for her son’s death.

“I don’t know how we’re going to deal because we all stay in the same community; 80% of the parents we gonna see him every day. My child was only seven years old, and he is no more.”

X | @SABCNews | The State has submitted that it will not be in the best interests of justice for the murder-accused scholar transport driver, Ayanda Dludla, to be granted bail. https://t.co/ZjpgTkE5mJ pic.twitter.com/KnX0QPpOew

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 4, 2026

WATCH | Vanderbijlpark Crash | Scholar transport driver back in court |

