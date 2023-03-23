Johannesburg Water has raised concern over the vandalism of infrastructure that occurred yesterday afternoon, leaving parts of Yeoville without water.

This comes as water levels in some parts of the City start to improve following a problem at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station. The failure of the pump severely affected the Commando system which comprises Brixton, Hursthill and Crosby.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says, “The entity’s technical teams are working to recover the system, including looking into interventions to improve the recovery period to the severely affected Commando system which includes linking Hursthill 1 with the Northcliff reservoir system. This should assist in providing relief to struggling areas. Johannesburg Water notes with concern a case of infrastructure vandalism which resulted in the high lying areas of Yeoville being left with no water. By late afternoon, regular pumping had commenced at the Yeoville reservoir. The system is expected to improve.”