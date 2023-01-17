Vandalism at schools continues to be a major challenge in the Eastern Cape. Incidents mostly occur during longer school holidays, and copper cables are targeted.

As a result the first day of the new school year at DD Siwisa Primary School in Makhanda was disrupted as it has been badly vandalised. Two nights ago, vandals broke in and stole copper cables that provide electricity to various school buildings. With over 500 learners to teach and feed, the teachers are hoping this incident doesn’t set the tone for the 2023 academic year.

The suspects entered through roofs of 15 classrooms, stole copper cables and taps. Teachers fear this will affect schooling.

“It’s frustrating. First of all we were called by the security company because they saw that there are perpetrators inside. But they couldn’t get in because the gates were locked. It’s easy for thieves to access the school. Now 15 classes are without lights. It’s frustrating they broke the roofs the ceilings to get in. They took everything all the wires in the classroom,” says Deputy Principal, Thozama Skelem-Luvava.

The school fence has also been stolen in bits and pieces over the past year, making the school a prime spot for criminals. Classroom windows have been welded, so that criminals cannot enter. Parents are calling for more security measures to be put in place to protect their children.

“As a parent and a member of the SGB, I do not feel right because the kids here in this school are not in a secured learning environment. Secondly our kids and teachers are not safe. Anyone can come in the school premise and harm the children. We are pleading for help to the department of education,” a parent explains.

“I fear for the kids safety. For instance not too long ago, people broke into the school yard and stole taps. Kids are not going to be able to focus because the roof in the classrooms has been damaged, and the taps have been stolen. These circumstances will make it very difficult for the kids to learn,” another parent elaborates.

Catching criminals

The neighbourhood watch and the police are working closely together to help catch the criminals.

“On the eighth hour, we received a hint after that we went to the guy who did all of this. We really went to them; we saw all the stuff, lights cables and so forth. We took all the stuff and we tried to ask them who are your friends who you did this with. They then told us we worked up until 12 o clock last night. We manage to detain one and three are still on the run,” Mfundo Tsili from the Neighbourhood watch explains.

The school staff, parents and community members have done their best to tidy up the mess left by the criminals. Representatives from the Department of Education met with the deputy principal to chart a way forward for the school.