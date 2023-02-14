Former paralympic superstar athlete Oscar Pistorius will spend the tenth anniversary of the death of Reeva Steenkamp, behind bars.

Pistorius, who is known as “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, was jailed in 2016 for killing Steenkamp.

He went from public hero to convicted murderer in a trial that drew worldwide interest. Pistorius, who was once the darling of the Paralympic movement for pushing for greater recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes, shot dead Steenkamp, a model and law student, in his bathroom in 2013.

Pistorius was initially given a six-year jail term but after prosecutors’ appeal, the term was increased to 13 years.

Oscar Pistorius now eligible for parole in March 2023: Karyn Maughn

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>