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Vaal tavern robbery suspects appear in court

Court gavel and cone.
  • Court gavel and cone.
  • Image Credits :
  • PickPik
Thabiso Radebe

Six men are set to apply for bail in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court in the Vaal on Friday.

They face charges including attempted murder, three counts of rape, business robbery and house robbery.

The charges relate to a violent attack at a tavern in Tshepiso Phase 1 last month.

Suspects were arrested three days after the incident.

Police allege they raped three female patrons, robbed customers and the tavern, before attacking the tavern owner’s family at his nearby home.

The owner was allegedly shot twice in the right leg, while cash, bank cards and a plasma television were stolen before the suspects fled.

The case continues in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court.

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