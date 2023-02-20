Motorists in the Vaal are calling on government to intervene following flooding in the area. Several roads and bridges remain closed after Saturday’s heavy downpours.

In Three Rivers in Vereeniging, some houses alongside the riverbanks of the Vaal are submerged in water. A golf course is also affected.

Twelve floodgates have now been opened in the Vaal Dam due to the heavy rain.

Motorist Thabiso Mothobi who has been trying his best to travel around the area, under challenging circumstances says, “I’m visiting my daughter here in Vereeniging. On our way, we encountered the problem of flooding from yesterday’s (Saturday) rain. We are asking for government to intervene because this looks like a national disaster.”

“This is the only route that we know. Now we have to ask for directions. So we are asking for the intervention of the national government,” adds Mothobi.

Orange farm

Over five hundred people have been left destitute at Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg following flooding in the area.

Johannesburg disaster management says more than 200 households have been affected, among them 170 children under the age of 16.

Mabel Mokgele from extension 10 in Orange Farm says she has suffered great loss.

VIDEO: Vaal and Orange River communities urged to move to higher ground:

