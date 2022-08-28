Women in South Africa continue to live in constant fear of being the next victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

This emerged on the third year anniversary of Uyinene Mrwetyane’s tragic death.

The commemoration held on Saturday in East London was organised by the Uyinene Foundation to raise awareness about Gender Based Violence and to come up with strategies to fight the scourge.

Mrwetyane, who was a first-year University of Cape Town student, was raped and killed on the 24th of August in 2019.

Advisory board member of the Uyinene Mrwetyane Foundation, Thobeka Msengane, says they want courts to mete out harsh sentences to GBV perpetrators.

“We want to see that there are serious convictions when it comes to GBV cases. We are tired of hearing about the backlog in terms of forensic. I think it’s time that the government started making sure that perpetrators understand that there are serious consequences when it comes to GBV. “

File: 42-year-old man arrested after 19-year-old UCT student disappears