Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killer faces new attempted rape charge

The man, convicted of the murder and rape of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019, has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town, on a charge of attempted rape.

Luyanda Botha allegedly accosted a student nurse while she was taking a shower at her nursing college residence.

The court heard the testimony of two state witnesses on Friday.

The 2014 case was reinstated after the complainant who cannot be named, identified Botha during his trial in the Mrwetyana rape and murder case.

Botha is back in court. This time on allegations of the attempted rape of a nursing student at the nursing college in Athlone on the Cape Flats.

The then 21-year-old student nurse fought off her attacker.

An officer from the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Nyanga, Oscar Dada was the first witness of the state. He told the court that the 2014 case was re-opened when the complainant identified Botha during his other trial.

NPA Spokesperson in Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila says, “A young woman opens a case. She alleges that the accused arrived at her residence at the nursing College in Athlone, she was busy in the shower and he attempted to rape her but she fought him off and went and called for help. One of the witnesses who testified says they went to look for him and he had disappeared and they went to look for him at CCTV footage, security could see him come in, but couldn’t see how he went out.”

The case was withdrawn as the nursing student failed to attend the court hearings. She then identified Botha during the Mrwetyana trial and asked the police to reinstate the case.

Ntabazalila explains, “The case was on the roll, but she never attended the case and it was withdrawn, and we know that after that he was arrested for another well-publicised case of Uyinene Mrwetyana and he was convicted to three life terms, then the complainant, in this case, went to the police station find out what was happening with her own case and that’s when the police reopened the case and it was back on the roll.”

The case was postponed to next Friday when the state is expected to call two more witnesses.

Botha is currently serving three life terms for the rape and murder of the UCT student in 2019.