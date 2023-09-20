Uyinene killer seeks acquittal in separate rape case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The lawyer of the man convicted of raping and murdering University of Cape Town (UCT) student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, has brought a Section 174 application at the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town seeking to discharge a separate attempted rape case against him.

Luyanda Botha allegedly attempted to rape a nursing student from the Athlone Nursing College in 2014.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says judgment in the application will be delivered on the 16th of July.