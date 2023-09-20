sabc-plus-logo

Uyinene killer seeks acquittal in separate rape case

Luyanda Botha, who was found guilty of raping and murdering Uyinene Mrwetyana.
The lawyer of the man convicted of raping and murdering University of Cape Town (UCT) student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, has brought a Section 174 application at the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town seeking to discharge a separate attempted rape case against him.

Luyanda Botha allegedly attempted to rape a nursing student from the Athlone Nursing College in 2014.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says judgment in the application will be delivered on the 16th of July.

