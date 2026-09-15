Usindiso fire accused to appear in Palm Ridge court

Sithembiso Mdlalose, who is accused of starting the fire at the Usindiso Building in Johannesburg that claimed 76 lives, is expected back in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday morning.

Mdlalose last appeared in court on September 9, 2026, but the matter was postponed after his lawyer failed to appear.

He is facing 76 counts of murder as well as charges of attempted murder and arson.

His lawyer’s absence delayed proceedings, with the State saying the attorney had suffered a family bereavement. The court also needs a medical doctor to clarify some of the victims’ postmortem reports.

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