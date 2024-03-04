US VP Kamala Harris calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, pointing to a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding as a result of the war between Hamas and Israel.

Harris cited the immense scale of suffering in Gaza as making the case for an immediate ceasefire, at least for the next six weeks.

This new posture comes as the US goes before the United Nations (UN) General Assembly later today to explain its use of the veto in the Security Council weeks earlier, blocking a demand for a ceasefire following the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures on Israel.

Harris says Israel must do more to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

She stated that people in Gaza were starving, calling conditions inhumane and that common humanity compelled action.

Harris further acknowledged that the threat posed by Hamas needed to be eliminated.

