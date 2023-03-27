The US Vice President Kamala Harris is on her week-long trip to Africa. Her first stop is Ghana where she’s set to announce an aid package to the West African nation.

This forms part of Washington’s drive to counter China’s growing influence on the continent. The US leader will also visit Tanzania and Zambia.

Harris is in Africa as the globe is facing uncertainty due to Russia-Ukraine conflict, where she is expected to announce aid packages to several African nations.

Harris will meet with Ghanain President Nana Akufo Addo in Accra and offer support in conflict prevention and stabilization efforts in Benin, Guinea, Togo and Côte d’Ivoire. They want to address regional threats of violent extremism and instability in West Africa.

Video: US Vice President Kamala Harris to make historic African trip