US calls on UNSC to vote on draft resolution for Gaza ceasefire

The United States (US) has called for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to move forward towards a vote on a draft resolution supporting a Gaza ceasefire proposal, that it says would bring about a full and immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

In a statement, the US Mission to the United Nations again emphasised that the implementation of the deal would enable an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in the first phase while surging humanitarian relief among other measures.

The US says Israel had accepted the three-phased proposal and that the Security Council now had an opportunity to speak with one voice and call on Hamas to do the same.

The vote could come as early as Monday but had not yet been officially scheduled. The US says Council support of the deal would help save lives and ease the suffering of civilians in Gaza as well as the hostages and their families.

The current deal would see an initial first phase ceasefire for six weeks in which Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners would be exchanged as mediators work to secure agreement on the second and third phases which would lead to a permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli troops and the reconstruction of Gaza.