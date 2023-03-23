The United Nations and United States have added to international outrage over a Hardline Bill that the Ugandan Parliament passed on Wednesday.

The legislation imposes severe punishment for same-sex acts.

Some acts are labelled as crimes that are punishable by death.

The United States has warned Uganda of economic repercussions, if a law banning sexual minorities with a threat of long jail terms, comes into force.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called on President Yoweri Museveni to reject it, saying it is against Uganda’s own constitutional provision of non-discrimination.

“My heart goes out to the lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda. I urge President Museveni not to promulgate into law the shocking, devastating anti-homosexuality bill passed in Uganda’s Parliament yesterday [Wednesday]. The passing of this discriminatory bill – probably among the worst of its kind in the world – is a deeply troubling development.”

“If signed into law, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other,” adds Türk.

In February, President Museveni lashed out at western countries for criticising Uganda’s parliament after it approved a Bill that is likely to impact the rights of the LGBTQI community.

Museveni, who has been accused of being homophobic, says the West can not dictate to Uganda, how it should handle issues related to culture and religion.

He also responded to those who have criticised Uganda for pulling out of the United Nations Humans Rights Council.

