The United States will on Sunday drop its requirement for travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before traveling to the country.

The travel industry has long criticized the measure as ineffective and an additional hindrance to an industry struggling to get back on its feet.

The White House announced that the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) would no longer require pre-departure COVID-19 testing for U.S bound air travelers, effective June 12th.

The CDC says it has determined that based on the science and data that this requirement is no longer necessary at this time but will reassess the decision in 90 days while continuing to evaluate it on an ongoing basis.

They add that in the event of a new concerning variant, the CDC would not hesitate to act including by re-instating pre-departure testing requirements.

