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US tariffs related to forced labour are ‘arbitrary’ and ‘unjustified’

  • Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ceremony to sign into law a bill establishing a line of credit for companies affected by new tariffs imposed by the U.S. government, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 22, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

The Brazilian government on Thursday rejected the tariffs imposed by the ​United States on the South American nation and another ‌59 trading partners related to forced labour, calling the move “arbitrary” and “unjustified.”

“Lacking a legal basis under domestic law to support its protectionist ​trade policy, the US Trade Representative chose ​to manipulate an issue of great importance to ⁠human rights and workers’ rights movement,” Brazil’s government ​said in a statement.

The country’s exports to the US will be ​levied at 12.5% under the measure.

Brazil added it will immediately start procedures to trigger the response instruments under its “Reciprocity Law” ​and will take the matter to the World ​Trade Organisation’s dispute settlement mechanism.

The tariffs on dozens of markets, imposed ‌by ⁠the US over allegations of lax enforcement of forced labour bans, will take effect on Friday.

Last week, the Trump administration imposed a separate 25% tariff on several ​Brazilian goods, ​attributing the ⁠levies to unfair trade practices, in a move that specifically targeted the South ​American country.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da ​Silva ⁠said he was open to negotiations with the US, but noted that the country would seek other markets ⁠if ​unable to sell its products ​there.

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