The United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in South Africa for the first leg of his three-nation African tour.

He is also expected to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

Blinken is scheduled to deliver an important speech in South Africa on Monday on the US strategy for sub-Saharan Africa.

Climate change, trade, health and food insecurity will all be topics of discussion.

This is Blinken’s second trip to Africa as Secretary of State, after visiting Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya in November.

“This is quite important, happens after we saw the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visit Africa, trying to interact with the leaders of the continent,” says Blinken.

