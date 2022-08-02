Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is visiting Taiwan despite China’s strong opposition and solemn representations.

The decision of the US to go on with the visit to Taiwan is seen as a serious violation of the One-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiqués.

China has resolutely opposed the visit and severely condemned it and has made solemn representations and strong protests to the United States.

China Central Television reported on what Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command said regarding Pelosi’s visit.

Yi is quoted as saying, “Starting on the evening of August 2, the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will carry out a series of joint military operations around the island of Taiwan, conducting joint air and sea exercises in the northern, south-western and south-eastern sea and airspace of the island, firing live long-range fire in the Taiwan Strait and organising conventional missile fire tests in the waters east of the island. This action is a serious deterrent against the recent escalation of negative moves by the United States on the Taiwan issue and a serious warning to the ‘independence’ forces seeking ‘independence’.”

