The United States government says it appreciates the seriousness with which a panel of inquiry undertook to investigate the Russian cargo ship, Lady R’s presence in South Africa last year.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the findings of the three-panel investigation that there was no evidence arms were loaded onto the vessel as previously claimed by Washington’s envoy to Pretoria Ambassador Rueben Brigety in May.

This in statement by US Embassy spokesperson, David Feldmann.

Feldmann further said the US looked forward to advancing progress with their South African partners on the two countries’ shared priorities, including trade, health and climate.

The statement does not include a retraction from the Ambassador, nor does it apologize to the government and people of South Africa.

The incident threatened to strain relations between the two countries after bipartisan lawmakers in June asked the White House to move the AGOA Forum due to be hosted in South Africa this November while also raising the possibility that the country would be excluded from the African Growth and Opportunity Act when it comes up for renewal in 2025.