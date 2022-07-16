The United States had reported over 1 814 confirmed monkeypox cases in 45 states as of 14:00 Friday, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The State of New York had the most cases, with 489, followed by California with 266 and Illinois with 174, CDC data showed.

In a report titled “US stumbles in monkeypox response”, The Hill pointed out that the medics say “more needs to be done and warn that mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic are being repeated.”

Monkeypox Outbreak I Cases expected to rise in the US and Europe as community transmission spreads:



It noted that the number of cases reported is “almost certainly an undercount as many may be unaware that they are infected or have not yet been tested.”

Public health experts said the number of infected is about to surge as monkeypox tests cover more people.

Over 132 000 doses of JYNNEOS, the vaccine licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration indicated for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox, had been distributed nationwide as of Tuesday, according to the latest data of the US Department of Health and Human Services.