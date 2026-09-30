US reaffirms demands on SA amid diplomatic tensions

The United States (US) has reaffirmed its demands on South Africa after Pretoria formally reprimanded US Ambassador Brent Bozell over what it described as undiplomatic conduct.

According to officials, this was Bozell’s third ‘demarche’ since arriving in South Africa on official duty.

In a response to SABC News, a State Department Spokesperson indicated that Washington was not interested in dialogue for its own sake, placing responsibility on South Africa’s government to determine the relationship’s future.

Washington’s response offers little sign of a diplomatic reset.

The State Department says Ambassador Bozell met South African officials to discuss bilateral relations, but insisted Pretoria must respond to US President Donald Trump’s executive order that continues to frame the current diplomatic standoff.

That order challenged South Africa’s land policies and its international positions, including its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

More recently, Washington announced visa restrictions targeting people it accused of enabling uncompensated land seizures, racial discrimination or incitement to violence.

Pretoria has rejected that characterization and defended its constitutional redress policies while remaining opening to continued engagement.

AUDIO| Sherwin Bryce-Pease reports: