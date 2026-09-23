US plans to admit 17 500 white SA refugees next year

The United State (US) President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to admit up to another 17 500 refugees into America over the next year, with those places going primarily to white Afrikaners from South Africa.

CBS News reports that the State Department notified Congress of the plan for the new fiscal year beginning in October, at a projected cost of $ 500 million.

The figure itself is not new, in May this year, Trump raised the annual refugee ceiling to 17 500.

More than 13 000 “refugees” have arrived from SA since the first group landed in the US in May last year.

The 17500 figure was first reported in May, when Trump signed a determination raising the refugee ceiling for the current fiscal year by 10 000, what is new is that the administration now intends to carry that level into the next fiscal year which begins in October.

CBS News reports that the State Department told congress that the additional 17500 places would be available from next month at a projected cost of $ 500 million.

Pretoria has repeatedly rejected Washington’s claims that Afrikaners face systemic racial persecution with International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola calling the refugee programme a race-based policy.

RELATED VIDEO | US plans to take in more Afrikaner asylum-seekers: