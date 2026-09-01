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US launches fresh wave of strikes against Iran

  • An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Sherwin Bryce-Pease

The United States has launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran, dramatically escalating hostilities after a month-long lull in direct military action.

US Central Command says it is targeting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in response to attempted attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and on American forces in the region.

The United States and Iran appear to be slipping back into a cycle of military retaliation after weeks in which their six-month conflict had increasingly shifted towards an economic standoff.

The renewed fighting is also rattling energy markets, with international benchmark Brent crude climbing above 94 dollars a barrel as concerns grow over supplies through one of the world’s most important oil routes.

Iranian state television has reported explosions around the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, but the extent of the latest strikes is not yet clear.

The escalation follows US strikes on Iran’s Larak Island over the weekend and subsequent Iranian attacks targeting US positions in Jordan.

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