The US government has hailed Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta for getting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda to a meeting last week, saying it could ease tensions between the two neighbours.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Kenyatta in a telephone call about Nairobi’s Initiative under the East African Community Conclave on DRC, as the best approach to end armed conflict in the troubled east of the country.

The Nairobi Initiative is one of President Kenyatta’s agenda in his role as Chairperson of the East African Community and has targeted to create a long-term solution for peace in eastern DRC.