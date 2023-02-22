US First Lady Dr Jill Biden has arrived in Namibia and will also travel to Kenya. She will be on the continent until Sunday, February 26th.

A statement from her office says Dr Biden will seek to strengthen partnerships with Africa, and advance shared priorities in the region.

Her engagements will focus on the empowerment of women and youth, efforts to address food insecurity and promoting shared democratic values.

The visit is billed as part of follow-up engagements to the US Africa Leaders Summit in December last year where Dr Biden hosted a two-day spousal programme.

This will be her sixth visit to Africa, her first to Namibia and her third visit to Kenya.

The Biden administration is planning a slew of high-level visits to Africa this year in an effort to counter the influence of China and Russia on the continent.

South Africa is currently hosting a joint naval exercise with Russia and China, a move the country says is routine but which has alarmed the United States and other Western partners. – Additional reporting by Reuters