The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorised two COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months, opening the door for vaccinating millions of the youngest American children.

The agency authorised Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years of age, and Moderna Inc’s shot for those aged 6 months to 17 years old.

The shots could be rolled out for the under 5 age groups as early as next week, White House officials have said.

But the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention first needs to make its recommendation on use of the shots. A CDC advisory panel is scheduled to meet on Friday and Saturday.