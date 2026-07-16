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US Ebola quarantine order for citizens returning from DRC slammed

A health worker stands near displaced people waiting for the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp, one month after an outbreak was declared, in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on June 18, 2026.
  • A health worker stands near displaced people waiting for the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp, one month after an outbreak was declared, in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on June 18, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Washington’s new policy that says citizens returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where there is an Ebola outbreak, must spend 21 days in a third country before entering the United States (US) will hinder the response to the epidemic, the head of a large American aid group said.

Franklin Graham, the CEO of an organisation that operates Ebola treatment centers and deploys what he described as the largest number of US responders in DRC, said that he will have to scale back the mission because the quarantine order will complicate the recruitment of healthcare workers.

“We would have to curtail our work quite a bit,” Graham told Reuters in a phone interview on Wednesday. “It’s going to hurtus getting the staff that we need.”

The outbreak in the DRC has resulted in more than 1900 confirmed Ebola cases and over 700 deaths, according to official data, with all cases linked to the Bundibugyo strain. It is the third-worst outbreak on record, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pledged to keep Ebola out of the US, establishing strict policies that prevent entry of non-citizens months ago. America is also building a quarantine center in Kenya.

On Tuesday, Reuters first reported on the new policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that blocks Americans in DRC  from boarding US-bound commercial flights.

The US Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday night.

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