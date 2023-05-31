The United States Ambassador to the United Nations says her government is extremely disappointed with the promulgation of the Anti-Homosexuality Act in Uganda.

US President Joe Biden earlier tasked his National Security Council to review the implications of the law with the threat of sanctions firmly on the table.

US envoy Linda Thomas Greenfield said the actions in Uganda did not represent what the United States expected of Uganda.

“We will be looking at what we are doing in Uganda but we want to make sure that we continue to support the LGBT community, support the humanitarian needs of ordinary Ugandans, and they not be victimized twice,” says Greenfield.

South Africa should be aware of Russia violations of the UN Charter when Foreign Ministers of BRICS member countries meet in Cape Town this week. That was the message from US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield who also sits on the National Security Council of the White House.

The Ambassador was responding to a question on whether South Africa, in the aftermath of allegations of weapons transfers to Moscow, represented a national security threat to the United States.

“And any country taking actions to support Russia, I think, goes against all of the values. It goes against all the values that we hold closely as a country, but also in the United Nations. South Africa is a member of the United Nations. The charter is being violated. And we encourage South Africa to be aware of that as they are having their BRICS discussion,” says Greenfield.