The Congressional Committee investigating the attack on the US Congress in January last year has made four criminal complaints to the Justice Department.

The committee wants former President Donald Trump to be charged with various alleged crimes. These include obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the US, inciting an insurrection and conspiracy to make a false statement.

The panel also announced the referral of criminal charges against the former Trump lawyer John Eastman for his effort to disrupt the outcome of the 2020 election.

The Democratic-controlled committee which included two Republicans voted unanimously to make the criminal referrals – a non-binding action to the Justice Department that has the final say on any future charges against the former President and others in his orbit.

The DOJ has been running its own parallel investigation into the actions that led to Trump supporters overrunning the US Capitol precinct while members of Congress were certifying the 2020 election results.

Monday’s meeting was likely the last public gathering of the panel that has spent 18 months probing the attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after Joe Biden’s electoral victory in 2020.