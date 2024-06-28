US coach Berhalter on loss to Panama: “extremely disappointing”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Panama pulled off a shock 2-1 victory over the United States in a heated Group C encounter at the Copa America on Thursday after the hosts were reduced to 10 men following Tim Weah’s red card in the 18th minute.



Jose Fajardo netted the winner in the 83rd minute for Panama, who had Adalberto Carrasquilla dismissed five minutes later for a crunching challenge on Christian Pulisic.



The US is second in the group, level with Panama on three points but with a better goal difference.



The hosts must at least match Panama’s result in the final group game to advance to the knockout rounds.



The US plays Uruguay while Panama faces Bolivia on Monday.



It was a costly night all round for the hosts, with goalkeeper Matt Turner being substituted at halftime with a leg injury after a collision with Panama defender Cesar Blackman in the 12th minute.



Weah was sent off after a video review showed he had shoved Roderick Miller in the back of the head off the ball amid a tense and fiery start to the match.



After Weah’s dismissal, Folarin Balogun delighted the crowd with a splendid strike from 17 yards to give the hosts the lead in the 22nd minute.

However, the joy was shortlived as Blackman equalized from the edge of the box four minutes later.