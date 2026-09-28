US clinches Presidents Cup for 11th straight time

The International team’s best start in Presidents Cup history came to nothing as the United States (US) rallied back to win the biennial event for an 11th straight time.

Trailing by three points heading into the final day at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago, the hosts won nine of the 12 singles matches to record a 17-13 victory.

South Koreans Tom Kim and Sungjae Im were the only ones on the winning side for the Internationals, while the match between Nick Taylor of Canada and American Russel Henley ended in a tie.

The Internationals have won only one event in 16 editions and that was back in 1998 in Melbourne.