US carries out eighth consecutive night of attacks on Iran

The United State (US) said it had completed an eighth straight night of attacks against Iran after earlier announcing that two (US) military personnel were killed in Jordan, while U.S. allies in the region reported more Iranian attacks on Sunday.

The US and Iran have intensified attacks as an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago has unravelled and a struggle for control of the Strait of Hormuz has deepened, raising the risk of a return to all-out hostilities.

Israeli officials said Israel was preparing to receive more US refuelling aircraft after the recent escalation, and ahead of a possible expansion of US military operations against Iran.

U.S. Central Command said the latest airstrikes, beginning at 6 p.m. EDT (22:00 GMT) on Saturday, were designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American servicemembers in Jordan.

The US said it targeted military logistics infrastructure and other sites as it completed its seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran https://t.co/a46HunPTuW pic.twitter.com/LDU87cExcN — Reuters (@Reuters) July 18, 2026

Central Command later said it had completed its wave of attacks, hitting Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defence facilities.

The conflict, which began when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28 hoping to disable its nuclear and missile programmes and degrade its regional proxies, has led to major disruption to energy supplies and fears over global inflation.

Iranian media said the U.S. carried out an attack near Sirikin southern Iran and near Shadegan, close to the border with Iraq.

An explosion was later reported in Abadan, in Iran’s southwest.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization condemned a U.S. attack on the site of a nuclear power plant under construction in Darkhovin, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was investigating reports of an overnight attack, noting that the plant was in the very early stages of construction.

In response to the latest strikes, Iran carried out a drone attack on U.S. military assets and equipment at Kuwait’s Al-Adiri camp and Ali Al Salem Air Base, Iranian state TV reported early on Sunday.

Iran has targeted both bases as part of its attacks against U.S. assets and allies in the Gulf over the past week.

Kuwait’s government said a desalination plant had been attacked for the second day running, causing a fire, in what it called a direct strike on vital civilian infrastructure.

Kuwait’s armed forces said earlier they had again intercepted Iranian missiles, after a sustained Iranian attack on Saturday.

Bahrain’s air defenses also intercepted an Iranian attack on Sunday, its state TV reported.

Sirens sounded in Jordan, where the military said it had shot down three Iranian missiles.

The Israeli military said it had detected the launch of missiles from Iran toward the Jordanian city of Aqaba, on Israel’s border.

Jordan summoned Iran’s charge d’ affaires in protest against recent attacks.

In recent days both sides have taken aim at shipping traffic, with the U.S. saying it is enforcing a naval blockade on Iran and Tehran saying it targets vessels violating its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz, which usually handle some-fifth of global oil supply.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Sunday four vessels had attempted to transit the strait via an “unsafe route” with U.S. backing after ignoring IRGC warnings.

It said two had abandoned the attempt while the other two were involved in an accident.

Central Command said the deaths of two of its service personnel had occurred on Friday and that a third U.S. service member was missing in action.

The announcement brought the number of U.S. service members killed since the war began to 16,while more than 420 have been wounded.

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that 50 people had been killed and more than 500 wounded in U.S. strikes on the country over the past three weeks alone.

Overall, thousands have been killed in the conflict, mainly in Iran and in Lebanon, where a war between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah was reignited.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Sunday to discuss a U.S.-backed framework agreement signed in June.

Aoun will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to present a plan for disarming Hezbollah and securing Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

In a written statement carried by Iranian state media late on Saturday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said U.S. actions had shown that Trump’s signature was “utterly worthless and devoid of credibility.”

The statement warned of “even heavier costs and further humiliation” for the United States.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Khamenei’s whereabouts remain unknown, he has not been seen in public since before his father and predecessor as supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war on February 28.

Two US service members in Jordan killed in Iranian attack, US says https://t.co/oK2TkTyO0y https://t.co/oK2TkTyO0y — Reuters (@Reuters) July 18, 2026

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