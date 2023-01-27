The city of Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States, is preparing for the release of a police video from a traffic stop that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man.

The actions of the five police officers – all male and themselves black – have been condemned by the police chief who has since terminated their employment as investigations continue.

The US Department of Justice is also investigating whether Nichols’ civil rights were violated.

VIDEO | [GRAPHIC CONTENT] The city of Memphis in the US braces for trouble: