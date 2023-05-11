United States ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety says senior government officials in that country feel that the ANC’s 55th resolution on international relations is outrageous especially on America.

Brigety says the ANC is accusing America of the escalation of the war in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year and has faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops.

Brigety says there’s is no truth in the ANC’s report on the matter and Washington will engage with South Africa’s governing party on these issues which are of great concern to the US government.

“We regard to the hostilities of the ANC towards the United States of America, our senior government officials noted with great concern the 55th National Congress report resolutions from the ANC’s conference in December. I think it is fair to say our government felt these remarks to be outrageous, false, incorrect.”