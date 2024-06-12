Upsurge in medical treatment of comrades runners this year

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) says its medical tent treated more than 500 runners at the finish line of the race in Pietermaritzburg held on June 9.

The Association’s medical convener Dr Jeremy Boulter says the figure is larger than what the facility has treated in recent years.

According to Boulter, the number of runners treated represents 3% of the field. This comes as some 18 884 runners started from Durban for the 86 kilometres to finish the race in Pietermaritzburg.

Boulter said although medical staff, which included 75 doctors and 20 nurses, had their hands full, they coped well and that there weren’t any serious cases.

“The Comrades Marathon is known as one of the world’s toughest endurance events. The aim of our extensive medical provisions is to allow us to help a runner in just about any medical eventuality should the need arise,” he says.

Up to 79 runners were referred to hospital, of which only three needed to be admitted to medical facilities.

The majority of runners were treated for dehydration, while some complained of chest pains, which could have pointed to heart problems.

The Comrades organisers earlier said that 17 313 runners crossed the finish line.

2024 Comrades Marathon | High, low points for runners