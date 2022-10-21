Residents in the Northern Cape have voiced their frustrations on the lack of service delivery and job opportunities among others at the 5th Presidential Imbizo.

With the province being rich in mining, the residents say there are no job opportunities or development. They also complain about drug peddling that’s destroying their beloved communities.

#PresidentialImbizo currently underway at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, Northern Cape #LeaveNoOneBehind 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/6DSP7wi9EN — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 21, 2022

Emotions run high inside a marquee at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium at Upington as angry residents detailed everyday challenges they have to President Cyril Ramaphosa and others.

The President was joined by some cabinet ministers, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and local government officials.

Some residents, who are still using the bucket system, say this is a violation of their human rights. There was anger amongst the residents at the Imbizo which was held in Upington.

Video – Ramaphosa takes Presidential Imbizo to Northern Cape:

In the latest Auditors-general report, several disclaimers were found against some municipalities in the province. A headache the Northern Cape’s Co-operative Governance and Human Settlements Department say is a huge concern.

Bentley Vass, Co-Operative Governance & Human Settlements MEC in the Northern Cape says the municipalities must be held accountable for their failure.

With a shortage of 80 000 houses in the province, the Northern Cape is getting the smallest slice of the budget’s pie in the Human Settlements department.

Human Settlements Minister, Mmaloki Kubayi says the Northern Cape is getting the least of the budget. They are doing their utmost best for housing to take place.

With this 5th Imbizo taking place, many hope that it won’t just be another talk shop to which they are constantly subjected to.

‘All problems will be attended to’

The President has told Northern Cape residents that his administration has heard them and will work to address their problems – including high crime rates, lack of housing and joblessness.

Ramaphosa has assured them that all their problems will be attended to.

Video – Presidential Imbizo wraps up in the Northern Cape:

Crime in Northern Cape

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to attend to crime and the lack of resources in some parts of the Northern Cape. Residents in the area and the surrounding communities have complained about crime and a lack of police vehicles.

Some of them have also called on the government to remove satellite police stations in some parts of the province and build permanent stations.

Minister Cele has promised that some of their problems will be attended to from next week.