Upington man sentenced to 15-years for raping five boys

The Upington Regional Court has sentenced a Northern Cape man to 15-years in jail for raping five boys.

The man raped the boys aged between 9 and 11 in June last year.

The 30-year-old man found the boys swimming in a canal at Augrabies. After the incident one of the boys alerted his teacher who informed the parents of the children.

Provincial police spokesperson, Molefi Shemane says, “The five victims were swimming at one of the canals in Augrabies when the accused joined and sexually assaulted them. One of the boys told a teacher at school the following day, who subsequently alerted the parents. The minors were taken to the local clinic for a medical examination, which confirmed that sexual assault occurred. The accused was traced and arrested and bail was denied. He remained in custody until the finalisation of the trial. On Tuesday, 30 June 2026, the Upington regional court found the accused guilty of rape and sentenced him to 15-years imprisonment, he was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name is to be recorded in the national register for sex offenders.”