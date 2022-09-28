A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for rape in the Upington Regional Court in the Northern Cape.

Hendrik Stevens was arrested in January 2019 after he forcefully dragged a 17-year-old to a workers’ compound and raped her. He was arrested after the victim’s friend alerted the community and the police.

Northern Cape Police spokesperson Sergio Kock says, ”On 29th December 2018 at about 9pm, a 17-year-old female victim and her friend were on their way when they were accosted by the suspect and the suspect was arrested three days later”.