About 200 EFF members and activists gathered outside the Johannesburg Council in Braamfontein on Sunday night.

Their protest forms part of Monday’s planned shutdown.

The protesters vowed to continue with their protests throughout the night and in the early hours of Monday morning.

A small group of EFF protestors have gathered to protest at the intersection of Malle & De Korte Street in Braamfontein. #NationalShutdown #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ZQShKxO7xk — Sashin Naidoo (@Sashinn007) March 19, 2023

Meanwhile, there is quite a large police contingent made up of South African Police Service members and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department that has been deployed to the area.

They will continue to monitor the situation.

Police have made sure that the protesters do not get out of hand and also ensure that the protesters do not block any roads in or out of the area.